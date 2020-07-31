Citing public safety, Mayor Lori Lightfoot removes another statue of Christopher Columbus ‘temporarily’

Lightfoot ordered statues of Columbus removed from Chicago’s Grant and Arrigo parks early last Friday, hoping to avoid another high-profile confrontation between police and protesters.

The mayor drew criticism from those who believe she caved to activist demands, but she defended the move by saying it was necessary for public safety. She has also promised that the removal of Columbus statues would only be “temporary,” spurring criticism from progressive aldermen who say they don’t want to see them reinstalled.

Lightfoot also said that the city would soon announce “a formal process to assess the monuments, memorials, and murals across Chicago’s communities, and develop a framework for a public dialogue to determine how we elevate our city’s history and diversity.” The city reiterated the point on Friday.

Chicago’s statues of the explorer have become the center of a heated controversy for Lightfoot, who has opposed taking down statues of the Italian explorer on the grounds that it would be erasing history. She also has rejected calls to rename the Columbus Day holiday.

Columbus has been condemned by activists around the country who point to the Italian explorer’s mistreatment of Indigenous people after he landed in the Americas in 1492.

