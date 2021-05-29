College athletes could profit from likeness under bill passed by Illinois House

“This is really putting Illinois in the right position to be the tip of the spear and lead when it comes to making sure that our young people have autonomy over their name and likeness and image and they're no longer subject to not having the ability to control that,” Buckner said on the House floor Saturday.

In 2013, a group of college athletes sued the NCAA and EA Sports for using their likenesses in EA’s NCAA Football video games, according to CBS News. The lawsuit was eventually settled with the group for $60 million.

Buckner was a party to the class action lawsuit against EA Sports for using his likeness without compensation, which was another motivation for this legislation, he said.

“We've seen that the NCAA has recognized this as an issue, but they have refused to actually move on it and they've had some ceremonial votes about it but they have not done anything,” said Buckner.

The NCAA was preparing to revise the name and likeness policy in January of this year, but indefinitely delayed the vote after recommendations from the U.S. Justice Department to hold off on making a decision. A revised policy from the NCAA could come by the end of the year, and advocates for bills like the one passed Saturday have said such measures could force nationwide action.

