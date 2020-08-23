Column: Congressman Rodney Davis won't say if he'll vote for President Trump's re-election

Durbin recalled that he once asked Biden if he would mind calling the mother of Bill Houlihan — now state director for Durbin — to wish her a happy birthday.

He told Biden details, including how Vernal Houlihan's late husband, John, had lost a leg in World War II as a Marine, had "raised a wonderful family with his wife," and had a career including being a state representative.

"You can guess what happened next," Durbin said. "Joe Biden got on the phone, and Bill Houlihan's mother said 'I didn't think I'd ever get him off the phone. ...When it was all over I felt like he was a member of the family."

"That's Joe Biden," Durbin said. "That's the real person who can bind the wounds of this nation like no other person can."

"He talked to her for like 20 minutes," Houlihan, who is also a member of the Democratic State Central Committee, said later. "She was thrilled."

Houlihan saw Biden at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser a couple years later in Alton in 2012, and he thanked Biden for the past call to his mother.

"I said it made her day," Houlihan said.

"And he says, 'Do you have a cellphone? .... Get her on the phone.' "