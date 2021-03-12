Committees look to address Illinois' mental health care needs

Multiple committee members and witnesses were expressed concern that insurers could use flawed definitions to deny care. One solution to this problem, Bendat suggested, could be incorporating a common language for insurers.

“By promoting a uniform standard for determining medical necessity, you're ensuring that we have equal access at least on a coverage level,” Bendat said. “But from the standpoint of whether we're going to be authorized for treatment, why shouldn't we assume that whoever we have as our carrier is going to make a decision in the same way as another carrier, based on prevailing standards in the community.”

Defining medical necessity, as well as identifying and addressing barriers in access to care, especially for low-income and minority communities, is a goal lawmakers in both chambers said they will work to rectify in the 102nd General Assembly.

Another pressing issue is the state’s ongoing shortage of psychiatrists, which makes access to care even more difficult, especially in rural and downstate regions of Illinois.