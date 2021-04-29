Comptroller: Illinois bill backlog that once climbed to $16.7B now manageable at $3.5B

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced this week the state has paid down its bill backlog to a manageable level.

"This is a remarkable day that I have been working toward since I took office in December 2016 amid the budget impasse when the previous administration was paying nursing homes and hospice centers up to a year late and they let the backlog climb to $16.7 billion," Mendoza said Wednesday.

Illinois went without a budget for over two years between July 2015 and August 2017 as legislators and former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner waged a heated battle over the state's financial problems. During that time, the state's bills continued to add up. While no funds were appropriated, the comptroller was still required by law to pay local governments, pensions and debts.

As of this week, the amount of Illinois' unpaid bills dropped to $3.5 billion. That's down $13.2 billion from a height of $16.7 billion in November 2017.

"The reason it's a good thing is businesses and others who contract with the state won't have to wait as long to get paid. It's not typically something that is touted as an accomplishment because it's more a base thing you expect from the government," said Adam Schuster, director of budget and tax research at the Illinois Policy Institute.