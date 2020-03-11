Congressional primaries in Illinois set up highly anticipated general elections in some cases, pretty much decide winners in others

CHICAGO — Congressional primaries in Illinois on March 17 will set up highly watched races for the fall in some districts, and in others all but decide the general election winner.
Facing off in the 15th Congressional District’s Democratic primary are Craig Morton, a Salem City Council member, John Hursey, a high school teacher from Collinsville, Coles County public defender Erika Weaver of Mattoon and Kevin Gaither of Charleston, the 2018 Democratic nominee.
But the district, which includes all or parts of 33 counties in east-central and southern Illinois, is solidly Republican, and the winner of the GOP primary is expected to be the eventual seat holder.
There may be a question over how long the seat will exist, though. With Illinois expected to lose a congressional seat after the 2020 federal census, the 15th District, with the lack of a longtime incumbent and rural population losses, is considered a likely target for elimination.
In the adjacent 13th Congressional District, which goes from Bloomington on the north and Champaign on the northeast and cuts southwest through Decatur all the way to the Mississippi River, Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield is seeking a rematch with four-term Republican Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville.
After winning a five-way primary in 2018, Londrigan came within 2,059 votes of upsetting Davis, despite the district’s traditional Republican leanings. This time around, Londrigan is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by newcomer Stefanie Smith of Urbana, who subscribes to the democratic socialist ideology.
Smith found herself engaged in controversy when phone video surfaced of a group of her supporters shouting and blocking Londrigan’s vehicle from leaving a recent campaign event. In response, Smith posted a video decrying how for her, “campaigning has been a nightmare of alienation, hostility, humiliation, gaslighting. So much abuse.”
Londrigan has received several major endorsements and has been a strong fundraiser. She started the year with $1.14 million in cash on hand, even topping Davis’s $1.08 million to begin 2020. Smith has raised less than $6,800 and had just more than $1,000 to start the year.
In the Chicago area, one of the November scene-setting contests is the Republican primary in the 6th Congressional District. Freshman Democratic Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove flipped the seat in 2018 by defeating six-term Republican Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton.
Vying for the chance to win the seat back for the GOP is former state Rep. Jeanne Ives, who nearly upset then-Gov. Bruce Rauner in the March 2018 primary when she ran a hard-edge campaign marked by a TV spot that mocked transgender people, poor women seeking taxpayer-funded abortions and people living in this country illegally.
Some of her rhetoric remains charged. She said using solar panels to reduce carbon emissions as an energy source in northern Illinois “is like trying to grow a pineapple here. It doesn’t work.”
And during a recent League of Women Voters forum in Wheaton, she dismissed efforts to extend the ratification deadline for the Equal Rights Amendment as unneeded, based on her years in high school and as a West Point graduate.
“Nobody talked about the ERA. Nobody felt that they were infringed upon,” she said. “I had no problem making it through West Point. I see no value in this amendment now.”
Her rival for the Republican nomination, Gordon “Jay” Kinzler, asked the same question about the ERA, simply said: “Yes. Next question.”
Kinzler, 61, a transplant surgeon from Glen Ellyn, is also making a second consecutive bid for public office. In the general election two years ago, he lost a race for the Illinois House to Democratic Rep. Deb Conroy of Villa Parkby a wide margin.
You have free articles remaining.
A former Park District board chairman, Kinzler, has touted his ability to work with Democrats while offering only subtle public critique of Ives, 55, a former three-term state representative who previously served on the Wheaton City Council.
“We need somebody who basically can work with all different groups and hasn’t alienated anybody based on race, religion, sexual orientation any other discriminatory factors,” he said.
“I’m a unifier, not a divider. I look for common ground where we can work together and get things done for our constituents. I’m a citizen volunteer, not a career politician,” he said.
Ives has billed her election as part of a larger movement against big government.
“Do you want more government in your life or do you want more freedom?” she asked. “I stand on the side of freedom. I know that you are the solution to your problems, not some bureaucrats in D.C.”
Ives has raised nearly $610,000 and began the year with $313,366 on hand. Kinzler raised more than $150,000, including $101,000 in personal loans to his campaign, and had $145,534 to start the year.
Ives is backed by Roskam as well as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and several conservative groups, including the House Freedom Fund, an outgrowth of the tea party movement among Republicans in Congress.
Downstate, another woman has gained the Freedom Fund’s support in her bid for the Republican nomination to replace 12-term GOP Rep. John Shimkus of Collinsville, who is retiring from the 15th Congressional District seat.
Mary Miller, 60, who grew up in Naperville, is the wife of first-term Republican state Rep. Chris Miller of Oakland, where the couple runs a grain and livestock farm. Mary Miller, who backed Ives’ challenge to Rauner, also teaches children through a network of home schools.
In their political campaigns, each of the Millers echo the motto “faith, family and freedom” while decrying the influence of Chicago liberalism on the rest of the state.
“Farmers are the backbone of America. We are tired of big city ‘elites’ from Chicago imposing their radical liberal policies on our way of life. It’s time farmers had an ally in Washington. Will you stand with me?” Mary Miller said in a recent tweet.
Chris Miller has decried how “all bad bills come from Chicago” and is part of the fringe separatist movement sponsoring legislation urging Congress to make Chicago the 51st U.S. state.
Like most Republicans running for Congress this year, Mary Miller accuses Democrats of leaning toward socialism and opposes a “Medicare for All” single-payer health care system. But asked recently by WILL-FM if she wanted to eliminate the Affordable Care Act and replace it with something else, she replied, “I can’t answer that.”
Miller is facing Kerry Wolff, a school board vice president from Altamont, Vermilion County Treasurer Darren Duncan of Rossville and Charles Ellington, a physician from Camargo.
Duncan has raised more than $207,000 to lead the cash race, though $175,000 of that is from a personal loan, and had $206,765 to start the year. Miller raised more than $165,000 and had $107,273 in cash on hand, Federal Election Commission records showed. The others had raised less than $8,000.
Like Miller, Duncan bills himself as a “farmer, Christian and conservative Republican.”
“President Trump needs allies in Congress. I’m going to work hard to get elected, go to Washington and have his back. I’m going to help him pass a conservative agenda that’s good for all of America,” Duncan says in an ad. “We’re going to defend the God-given right to bear arms in the Second Amendment, we’re going to protect the sanctity of life and we’re going to work to strengthen and secure the southern border.”