Congressman Davis ranking member of committee overseeing Electoral College vote tally

Among the groups planning trips to Washington is radio station Cities 92.9, which is taking a bus from Normal to the "Stop the Steal" protest.

Earlier this week, Congresswoman-elect Mary Miller, R-Oakland, said she plans to object to the certification.

"I am fighting for the people of my district and with President Trump to ensure the integrity of our election," Miller said in a statement.

Miller in November was elected to fill the seat being vacated by the retiring U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville. She will be sworn in Sunday.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has said he will be objecting.

“At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections,” Hawley said in a statement.

The last time such an objection was considered was 2005, when Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones of Ohio and Sen. Barbara Boxer of California, both Democrats, objected to Ohio’s electoral votes by claiming there were voting irregularities. Both chambers debated the objection and rejected it. It was only the second time such a vote had occurred.