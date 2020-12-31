Congressman Davis ranking member of committee overseeing Electoral College vote tally

BLOOMINGTON — Wednesday's certification by Congress of presidential election results will have Illinois connections.
The ranking member of the Committee on House Administration, which has oversight of federal elections, is U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville. The committee was formed in the 1940s and Davis, who won re-election in November, was selected in 2018 for the ranking member position.
Its certification is expected to be closely watched. The joint session will involve counting the Electoral College votes cast on Dec. 14. Former Vice President Joe Biden has 306 votes over President Donald Trump's 232.
Any lawmaker can object to a state’s votes on any grounds, but the objection is not taken up unless it is in writing and signed by both a member of the House and a member of the Senate. Under the rules, an objection has to be in writing and signed by at least one member in the House and Senate. That would then force a House and Senate vote.
Trump and supporters have pointed to what they say is voter fraud. Several protests are planned Wednesday in Washington, and the Capitol Police is increasing security.
“We have been told there will be increased security on January 6th for any potential demonstrations,” said Ashley Phelps, a Davis spokeswoman, told CQ Roll Call.
Among the groups planning trips to Washington is radio station Cities 92.9, which is taking a bus from Normal to the "Stop the Steal" protest.
Earlier this week, Congresswoman-elect Mary Miller, R-Oakland, said she plans to object to the certification.
"I am fighting for the people of my district and with President Trump to ensure the integrity of our election," Miller said in a statement.
Miller in November was elected to fill the seat being vacated by the retiring U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville. She will be sworn in Sunday.
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has said he will be objecting.
“At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections,” Hawley said in a statement.
The last time such an objection was considered was 2005, when Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones of Ohio and Sen. Barbara Boxer of California, both Democrats, objected to Ohio’s electoral votes by claiming there were voting irregularities. Both chambers debated the objection and rejected it. It was only the second time such a vote had occurred.
When there is such a request, then the joint session suspends and the House and Senate go into separate sessions to consider it. For the objection to be sustained, both chambers must agree to it by a simple majority vote. If they disagree, the original electoral votes are counted.
Miller in the statement said: "I promised to stand with President Trump, and I will keep that promise. It is my responsibility to the great people of Illinois to object to the Electoral College Certification."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.