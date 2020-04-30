Congressman Rodney Davis asks Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for regional approach to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — A group of Illinois GOP lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker Thursday urging him to take a regional, phased approach to reopening businesses.

The governor's extended stay-at-home order, which goes into effect Friday, drew the ire of Republicans statewide who said regions less affected by the coronavirus pandemic should be allowed to reopen sooner than the Chicago area.

U.S. Reps. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, and two other congressmen said such an approach would be "critical to the state's economy."

"The health system has been tempered by an increase in capacity, improved testing and increased personal protective equipment, which has mitigated the risk of its collapse. And now, the greater threat looming over Illinois is the collapse of our economy if your stay-at-home order continues in its current form," the lawmakers wrote.

Pritzker said he talked with the lawmakers and said it was a productive conversation, but did not specify plans beyond modifications to the stay-at-home order that ends April 30.

"I don't disagree with them that different areas of the state require different rules at this time," Pritzker said. "We'll be talking about that more."