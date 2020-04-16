Congressman Rodney Davis on panel advising President Trump on reopening the economy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, will represent Illinois on a bipartisan task force advising President Donald Trump on reopening the economy shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Up until last month, we had months of record-low unemployment and historic economic growth, but this pandemic has halted everything and now we need to figure out how we get through this and back to a booming economy," Davis said in a statement. "I believe we can start by ensuring the administration has the resources needed to continue to implement successful programs, like the Paycheck Protection Program, to help businesses now."

The program had been providing loans to small businesses during the pandemic, but it stopped accepting applications because it ran out of money.

Thirty-two members of the House are on the panel, called the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group. About two-thirds of the U.S. Senate are part of the group as well, including U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, both Democrats. Durbin is the Senate's No. 2 leader on the Democratic side.