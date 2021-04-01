Congressman Rodney Davis visits Springfield COVID-19 vaccination site, tries to dispel skepticism

SPRINGFIELD — With a new nationwide poll showing Republicans three times more likely than Democrats to avoid getting COVID-19 shots, a Central Illinois congressman and loyal member of the GOP said Thursday he wants to reduce vaccine hesitancy regardless of political affiliation.
"I want to encourage everyone that this is safe," U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said during a visit to the COVID-19 mass-vaccination site operated by the Sangamon County Department of Public Health and Illinois National Guard at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Davis, 51, said he received COVID-19 vaccine in February in Washington, D.C.
He wouldn't speculate on the political division when it comes to willingness to be vaccinated but said all of the vaccines on the market — PfizerBio-NTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — have been proven almost 100% effective in preventing COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
"I'm coming to sites like this to encourage everyone — Republicans, Democrats, independents, people who don't live and breathe politics — come in and get your vaccination," he said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week allowed county officials to open up eligibility for vaccine to anyone 16 and older, ahead of the April 12 expansion of eligibility statewide, to fill more appointments for COVID-19 shots as demand has waned in some parts of the state. Vaccination sites in Sangamon County, in turn, expanded eligibility.
Demand apparently hasn't dropped at the mass-vaccination site and the drive-through site offered by the Sangamon County health department, according to department director Gail O'Neill.
Davis said it is not a good idea for Republicans to be skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines since Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as president in January, just as then-vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said last year that she might not trust a vaccine blessed by former President Trump, a Republican.
"Putting a political litmus test on the vaccination process is something that I'm trying to warn against," Davis said. "We, right now, have to believe in our scientists that actually do the clinical trials and the private-sector ingenuity that has allowed us to get safe and effective vaccines.
"And if you're worried about the vaccines being safe, I will tell you, I don't feel a computer chip in my arm, and also, hundreds of thousands of people right here in Central Illinois have safely gotten all three of these vaccines," Davis said. "It's safe. It's effective. Go get it done."
Davis vaguely criticized the way Pritzker, a Democrat, has shut down parts of the state's economy to fight the spread of COVID-19.
"The governor and his team need to take a step back and look at the data and really realize the impact that some of the decisions he and his team have been making have had on our local economies," Davis said.
The congressman wasn't more specific in his complaints about Pritzker when asked whether he agreed with the governor's the slowdown in reopening the state's economy because of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive cases.
"I think we need to take a step back and look at the data," Davis said.
"We can't shut down our local economies and shut down our state economies every time there's an increase in infections from this disease or any other disease" when the vaccinations are increasing, he said.
"Either we're going to follow the science or we're not going to follow the science," Davis said. "And I would urge everyone to use the data and follow the science, and that tells me we should be on the path to reopening."
An aide to Pritzker didn't respond immediately to a request for comment on Davis' remarks.
Davis, who hasn't ruled out a potential run for governor in 2022, did commend officials from the state and county government in operating the vaccination site in the Orr Building at the fairgrounds. About 1,200 doses of Pfizer vaccine are administered there each day.
"This is just another example of what is happening right in the state of Illinois," he said.
O'Neill said she hasn't detected vaccine hesitancy in Sangamon County. She and Diana Wade, a registered nurse at the health department, said people without vaccine appointments are still showing up at the end of each day at the mass-vaccination site and at the drive-thru site at 2833 South Grand Ave. E. in Springfield to see whether they can be vaccinated with any leftover doses that otherwise would go to waste.
Appointment slots are available at both locations at scdph.org. Appointments at the fairgrounds site also can be made by calling (217) 210-8801. The number for appointments at the drive-thru site is (217) 321-2606. Both sites serve people regardless of whether they live in Sangamon County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 3,526 new cases of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. It was the highest daily total since Feb. 5. A total of 1.25 million cases have been reported.
IDPH also reported 25 additional deaths of COVID-19 patients, bringing the state's total deaths during the pandemic to 21,326.
As of Wednesday night, 1,411 people in Illinois with COVID-19 were hospitalized.
Almost 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Illinois, with 2.2 million people, or 17.3% of the population fully vaccinated.
In Sangamon County, one-fourth of the population, and 67% of those 65 and older, have been fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.
Sangamon County on Thursday reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. Seventeen county residents remained hospitalized. A total of 228 county residents with COVID-19 have died.