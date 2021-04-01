Congressman Rodney Davis visits Springfield COVID-19 vaccination site, tries to dispel skepticism

The congressman wasn't more specific in his complaints about Pritzker when asked whether he agreed with the governor's the slowdown in reopening the state's economy because of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive cases.

"I think we need to take a step back and look at the data," Davis said.

"We can't shut down our local economies and shut down our state economies every time there's an increase in infections from this disease or any other disease" when the vaccinations are increasing, he said.

"Either we're going to follow the science or we're not going to follow the science," Davis said. "And I would urge everyone to use the data and follow the science, and that tells me we should be on the path to reopening."

An aide to Pritzker didn't respond immediately to a request for comment on Davis' remarks.

Davis, who hasn't ruled out a potential run for governor in 2022, did commend officials from the state and county government in operating the vaccination site in the Orr Building at the fairgrounds. About 1,200 doses of Pfizer vaccine are administered there each day.

"This is just another example of what is happening right in the state of Illinois," he said.