Congresswoman Bustos: 'It was a bleak, horrible moment in our history'

"Capitol police got on a microphone and said we should be prepared to get on the floor," Bustos said. "There were a lot of emotions you could see or hear — members crying, a member screaming. We have combat veterans among us, and they were absolutely great, because they kept us all calm."

Another announcement came: "The mob was in the (nearby) Statuary Hall, headed our way, and we should get our gas masks out."

Few knew how to use a gas mask, she said, but one of the veterans stood up and demonstrated. Bustos said her mind was racing, trying to stay a couple steps ahead of what was happening, mentally, so she was prepared to respond. She calculated whether she would fit under her seat, but she's too tall at 5' 9".

"Our freshman from Texas, Colin Allred, was right in front of me, and he's a former NFL player," she said. "I said, 'Colin, I'm going to stay by you.'"

In describing her location inside the House chamber, Bustos said she took a picture with her phone of the broken glass in the window of the door that many Americans recognize as the door from which the president emerges at the start of the State of the Union Address. It is the broken window through which police inside the chamber were pointing their guns in an image widely circulated.