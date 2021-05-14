Cook County commissioners weigh anti-retaliation law for workers getting the COVID-19 vaccine during work hours

A proposal that would ban employers from punishing workers for getting the COVID-19 vaccine during work hours, following a similar policy passed by the city of Chicago last month, was introduced before the Cook County Board of Commissioners on Thursday.

The plan was sponsored by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who touted the measure as a way to increase vaccination uptake. It was proposed half a year after shots first rolled out in Cook County and the U.S. and comes amid a push from public health officials to get vaccine stragglers inoculated from the deadly disease.

“Our goal is to try to ensure that absolutely everybody gets vaccinated who wishes to do so and to encourage people who are hesitant to get vaccinated,” Preckwinkle said in a call with reporters.

Under the proposal, employers must allow staff to get vaccinated on the clock without retaliation and would have to compensate them for their time, up to four hours per dose. The law would go into effect July 1 and would last until the Cook County Department of Public Health deems the threat of COVID-19 has subsided.