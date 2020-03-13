Cook County courts expected to close for nearly a month as precaution against coronavirus

The vast majority of Cook County court operations, both criminal and civil, are expected to be shut down for nearly a month as a precaution against coronavirus, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Regular operations are expected to resume in mid-April at the earliest.

An official announcement was imminent, the sources said. Regular operations could be interrupted as soon as early next week.

Attorneys and other court personnel now face the prospect of shuffling around thousands and thousands of criminal cases, from murders to drug possession.

The county court system is not known for its efficiency even in the best of circumstances, and such a delay has the potential to create chaos. Even brief closures last year due to extreme cold weather threw schedules off balance for weeks.

The courts, by design, keep people from all over Cook County in close quarters -- in jury rooms, holding cells, and courtroom galleries. And such close contact would be expected to accelerate the spread of the disease, officials said.