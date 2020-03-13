Cook County courts expected to close for nearly a month as precaution against coronavirus

The vast majority of Cook County court operations, both criminal and civil, are expected to be shut down for nearly a month as a precaution against coronavirus, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Regular operations are expected to resume in mid-April at the earliest.
An official announcement was imminent, the sources said. Regular operations could be interrupted as soon as early next week.
Attorneys and other court personnel now face the prospect of shuffling around thousands and thousands of criminal cases, from murders to drug possession.
The county court system is not known for its efficiency even in the best of circumstances, and such a delay has the potential to create chaos. Even brief closures last year due to extreme cold weather threw schedules off balance for weeks.
The courts, by design, keep people from all over Cook County in close quarters -- in jury rooms, holding cells, and courtroom galleries. And such close contact would be expected to accelerate the spread of the disease, officials said.
Still unclear is how speedy-trial demands in criminal cases will be handled. By statute, once a defendant invokes those speedy-trial rights, prosecutors have a limited amount of time to bring him or her to trial.
Civil jury trials in Chicago’s federal courthouse were canceled as of this week, but federal criminal proceedings will continue.
The state Supreme Court warned Friday that “non-essential in-person court proceedings may pose a risk” to those who need present for its operations. The risk of spread can be mitigated by delaying jury trials and large court calls, they advised. In addition, courts could consider holding proceedings via videoconference, they noted.
The high court plans to live-stream oral arguments next week as an alternative to in-person attendance.
This is only the latest mass closure to hit the Chicago area. Gov. J.B. Pritzker took the sweeping step Friday of closing public schools statewide beginning Tuesday until March 30 in his latest move to slow the spread of the virus.
This came a day after Pritzker ordered the cancellation of public events in Illinois with more than 1,000 people, the Archdiocese of Chicago canceled public masses and closed all Chicago-area Catholic schools.