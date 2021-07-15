Cook County property tax bills can’t be delayed: officials

The Cook County clerk and treasurer must continue to prepare the property tax bills that are due out this summer, despite questions about the validity of senior exemptions, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has advised.

In a letter to County Clerk Karen Yarbrough’s legal counsel this week, Foxx wrote that Yarbrough and Treasurer Maria Pappas lack authority to hold up the finalization of 2020 tax bills after Assessor Fritz Kaegi’s office finished its computations.

That is despite an investigation by the Sun-Times that reported his office made numerous errors in calculating tax breaks intended for low-income seniors. Kaegi has attributed the problem to policies from “previous administrations” and, in a Wednesday statement, lamented that the dust-up was not resolved earlier when the clerk received the tax assessment files a week ago.

Following a weekslong standoff, Yarbrough on Wednesday released a statement saying her office will abide by Foxx’s opinion and “move forward” with crunching the tax rate numbers.

Pappas, who sided with Yarbrough in the dispute, and whose office is responsible for sending out the tax bills, released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying she’s “ready, willing and able to print the tax bills as soon as I receive the necessary file from the Clerk.”

Yarbrough said in a statement that, “pursuant to the recent concerning report in the Chicago Sun-Times, the clerk’s office temporarily suspended the calculation of tax rates in an abundance of caution. This was not undertaken as a legal matter, per se, but rather out of genuine concern for the senior community and in the interest of all Cook County taxpayers.”

The second installment of the annual Cook County property tax bills are typically sent out over the summer and due in late summer or early fall. Reflecting a change made last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the second installment can be paid by Oct. 1 this year without penalty. It’s still unclear when taxpayers will receive their bills.

In her Tuesday letter, Foxx argued the clerk and treasurer are required by law to simply prepare the tax bills — not to decide whether previous bodies made errors. Foxx’s spokeswoman declined to comment Wednesday.

“Under the Property Tax Code, the clerk lacks authority to refuse to calculate rates and extend taxes on certified assessments that have been equalized and adjusted for homestead exemptions,” the letter says. “The (treasurer) similarly lacks authority to refuse preparing and mailing tax bills on the same certified assessments. Their duties are ministerial and mandatory.”

According to the Sun-Times investigation last month, Kaegi’s office made mistakes when assessing some of the 144,904 residential properties that got a tax break meant for people 65 or over who make less than $65,000 a year. That program shifts millions of dollars in taxes to other property owners. The reported errors included senior assessment freezes given incorrectly to businesses and a computer glitch that gave additional tax breaks to seniors.

That prompted an uproar from Yarbrough and Pappas. Those two offices are tasked with the next steps of handing out property taxes: After Kaegi’s office makes the assessments, including the exemptions, Yarbrough’s clerk’s office calculates the final rates based on how much revenue is needed for the government, while the treasurer’s office run by Pappas collects those levies.

Pappas in a July 8 letter, however, demanded Kaegi certify in writing that his calculations are correct. Yarbrough followed suit the next day.

“Given the major errors with the Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze Homestead Exemption program revealed recently in the Chicago Sun-Times, we cannot in good conscience perform the aforementioned calculations pursuant to our fiduciary duty to the citizens of Cook County,” Yarbrough wrote in a Friday letter to Kaegi.

She went on to say the program’s demographics are a group that should be protected, not “subjected to the exploitation that precipitates from an inefficacious government program.”

Pappas said in her statement Wednesday: “I still believe that the assessor has an ethical responsibility to correct any data errors relating to senior freeze exemptions. I have made my position clear.”

In his own letters Friday and Tuesday, Kaegi pushed back on Yarbrough’s and Pappas’ objections, saying his office already reviewed the mistakes flagged in the Sun-Times article and is “confident” the senior freeze exemptions were now accurate. He wrote another letter Wednesday that there is no need to assure his figures are accurate because he already “certified assessments and, once equalized, applied exemptions appropriate under the law.”

“Further delay will jeopardize the budgets of schools and other essential services during an already difficult financial period for local governments,” Kaegi wrote Wednesday.

