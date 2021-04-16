Cook County to examine solitary confinement practices at juvenile jail after recommendation to ban its practice

CHICAGO — The Cook County chief judge’s office has announced a group of experts and politicians will explore the practice of solitary confinement at the juvenile jail, as an advisory board again recommended the punishment be abolished.

Chief Judge Timothy Evans launched the committee to examine the use of solitary confinement across the U.S. and as well as research on the trauma it inflicts on children ahead of potential changes to the practice at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center. The panel will be chaired by Dr. Gene Griffin, a childhood trauma expert and former Cook County assistant public defender.

“We want the best possible results for the young people who are detained at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center while awaiting the outcome of their cases,” Evans said in a statement Wednesday. “We want juveniles at the facility to have an opportunity to become better educated, better adjusted, and better able to become healthy and productive members of society once they leave the facility.”