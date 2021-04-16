Cook County to examine solitary confinement practices at juvenile jail after recommendation to ban its practice

CHICAGO — The Cook County chief judge’s office has announced a group of experts and politicians will explore the practice of solitary confinement at the juvenile jail, as an advisory board again recommended the punishment be abolished.
Chief Judge Timothy Evans launched the committee to examine the use of solitary confinement across the U.S. and as well as research on the trauma it inflicts on children ahead of potential changes to the practice at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center. The panel will be chaired by Dr. Gene Griffin, a childhood trauma expert and former Cook County assistant public defender.
“We want the best possible results for the young people who are detained at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center while awaiting the outcome of their cases,” Evans said in a statement Wednesday. “We want juveniles at the facility to have an opportunity to become better educated, better adjusted, and better able to become healthy and productive members of society once they leave the facility.”
The December 2020 finding from the JTDC Advisory Board was submitted Thursday to the Cook County Board of Commissioners and followed a 2019 report with similar calls for ceasing solitary confinement and mandating public reporting on its use. Though the advisory board determined it was “difficult to obtain meaningful data” on the practice and attempts to acquire information from the Office of the Chief Judge were “not successful,” members were able to comb other research to arrive at their conclusion.
“Twenty-four hours in my room,” one testimony recorded by the advisory board read. “Three or four times. You’re really in jail. Period. You’re struck in your own thoughts. When I was out, I wouldn’t stop until I was caught. Now, I’m caught, I’m in a deep hole.”
On the panel is also Cook County Commissioner Larry Suffredin, former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin and representatives from the Illinois Justice Project and Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago.
Judge Michael Toomin, who was targeted by Cook County Democrats during his retention campaign last year for what the party said was not sufficiently supporting juvenile justice reform, also sits on the committee. Before he won the race to hold onto his seat, Toomin brushed off that opposition as retaliation for his appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s handling of the controversial Jussie Smollett case.
“They’re going to be doing a lot of work in the coming weeks and months to review practice in general at the JTDC, so a lot of moving parts, but I think we’re all going in the right direction,” James Anderson, chief financial officer of the chief judge’s office, said Thursday before commissioners accepted the report.