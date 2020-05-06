Coronavirus could cause $560 million in Illinois gas tax revenue losses: report

Preliminary projections from state transportation departments show at least a 30% decline in transportation revenues on average for the next 18 months, according to the association.

Illinois is in an unique situation in that it already had a backlog of infrastructure shortfalls, which the new “Rebuild Illinois” bill was supposed to address. A fifth of Illinois Department of Transportation roadways were considered to be in poor condition, and more than a third of the state’s bridges are either structurally deficient or had exceeded their design life, according to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute report.

Road construction, which provides both good-paying jobs and good opportunities for social distancing at job sites, has been one of the state economy’s bright spots during the pandemic. But that could be hurt in the future by the tax shortfall, Manzo said.

“Federal funding would allow Illinois to get back on the right track and put Illinois residents back to work, and that would help us get back to some semblance of normalcy and generate as much of that $45 billion as we can in the next few years," Manzo said.