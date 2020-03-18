Coronavirus: Next week’s Illinois legislative session canceled, return date remains uncertain

SPRINGFIELD —

Jessica Basham, chief of staff to House Speaker Michael Madigan, reiterated in an email to state representatives Wednesday that the House’s session schedule remains “in flux” and lawmakers “should be prepared to return to Springfield to address urgent matters.”

“Generally, members should be re-evaluating any and all travel plans, including those made for the weeks of April 5 and April 12 (the legislative spring break),” she said in the email. “This is not only due to the need to practice social distancing to safeguard the health of our communities, but also due to the possible need to return to Springfield for session during that time period.”

The Senate on Wednesday distributed a letter canceling its legislative session next week as well, with a tentative return date set for Tuesday, March 31.

Deadlines for moving legislation in each chamber have been extended as well.

In his daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday in Murphysboro, Gov. JB Pritzker said it would be up to the legislative leaders to decide when session will occur, and he noted “things have evolved rapidly.”

He said session brings not just the 177 lawmakers in the state to the Capitol, but staff, lobbyists and others as well.