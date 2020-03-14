Coronavirus precautions taken by Illinois prisons, Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD — Visitors are temporarily banned from Illinois prisons “to prevent the potential for COVID-19 exposure,” the state Department of Corrections announced.

There are no identified cases of the novel coronavirus in DOC facilities, according to a notice posted on the department’s website, and the restriction is effective March 14 “until further notice.”

“We recognize the importance of visitation as an essential component of rehabilitation, family connection and quality of life for those in our care,” according to a DOC statement. “Our top priority is the health and safety of those who live and work in our facilities, and we are hopeful this policy change will be short-lived.”

Phone calls and video visits will be “expanded,” allowing for two 20-minute telephone calls and one 15-minute video meeting. It is unclear if those allowances will be per visit or only per prisoner. The department also recommended loved ones and visitors write letters.