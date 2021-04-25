Court order boosts funding plea as Illinois lawmakers build budget

It's left multiple sectors wanting. This is the second consecutive year K-12 education could go without the $350 million annual increase that a 2017 funding overhaul deemed necessary. Another service bound by a federal consent decree, prison inmate health care, is short by 350 beds, testimony this month revealed. The state's mayors are bucking Pritzker's $152 million cut in tax-revenue sharing to pay for local police and fire services, street maintenance, sanitation and more.

Mindful of the funding bump but undaunted, advocates for the intellectually and developmentally disabled, or I/DD, community, press for more, highlighting the monetary gap between the governor's proposed contribution, however generous, and the rates outlined in the Human Services Department's study.

"Now is the time," said Josh Evans, president and CEO of IARF, an advocacy group for the community. "We recognize Illinois' (financial) situation. But we have this study, we have support from Congress and we really have a legal, ethical and moral obligation, as well as a court consent decree to get going in this direction."

Federal support is another chit supporters can redeem. Illinois expects $7.5 billion in COVID-19 pandemic relief. Washington has yet to set spending rules, so it's become a fanciful piggy bank for hat-holding state-funded groups.