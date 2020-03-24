COVID-19 death toll at 16; Pritzker says stay at home order may be extended

Illinois' death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 16 Tuesday as the number of new cases reported in the state surged by another 250.

Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,535 in 32 of the state's 102 counties. Grundy County is the latest to report its first case of the disease.

The four new deaths in the state include a Chicago resident in his 50s, two Cook county residents in their 60s and a DuPage County woman in her 90s. Ezike could not provide information about whether any of the victims had underlying health problems.

Ezike acknowledged the emotional toll the deaths are having on survivors at a time when regular funeral services are disrupted because of limits on public gatherings.

"For those who have passed on, their loved ones are no grieving and don't have the opportunity to celebrate their lives with traditional funerals," Ezike said at the daily briefing on the coronavirus. "Let's send our thoughts."