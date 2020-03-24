COVID-19 death toll at 16; Pritzker says stay at home order may be extended
COVID-19 death toll at 16; Pritzker says stay at home order may be extended

AP News Digest 7 a.m.

An elderly lady walks across the usually busy Columbus Drive that splits Chicago's Grant Park in half, on the first work day since Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a shelter in place order last week, Monday, March 23, 2020, photo, in Chicago. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois is not receiving enough medical supplies in its fight against the coronavirus. Pritzker tells CNN’s “State of The Union” that Illinois got a recent supply but it was a fraction of what was requested from the federal government. The comments prompted angry tweets from President Donald Trump who says governors should not be “blaming the federal government for their own shortcomings.”(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Illinois' death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 16 Tuesday as the number of new cases reported in the state surged by another 250.

Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,535 in 32 of the state's 102 counties. Grundy County is the latest to report its first case of the disease.

The four new deaths in the state include a Chicago resident in his 50s, two Cook county residents in their 60s and a DuPage County woman in her 90s. Ezike could not provide information about whether any of the victims had underlying health problems.

Ezike acknowledged the emotional toll the deaths are having on survivors at a time when regular funeral services are disrupted because of limits on public gatherings.

"For those who have passed on, their loved ones are no grieving and don't have the opportunity to celebrate their lives with traditional funerals," Ezike said at the daily briefing on the coronavirus. "Let's send our thoughts."

Gov. JB Pritzker spent part of Tuesday's briefing explaining why he imposed a stay at home order that is disrupting normal activities and creating a hardship for many businesses. He said that without the order the projected number of cases would skyrocket and create a need for thousands or additional hospital beds beyond the total number in the state.

"That's untenable," he said.

Pritzker's stay at home order is supposed to run through April 7, but he said that may have to be extended.

"I'm trying to follow the science here and I am concerned that we may have to extend that deadline," he said. "You know we have to start to see some movement in the numbers in the right direction, or at least a shaping of the curve that looks like we're hitting a good spot in that curve."

Pritzker said that in just one day's time, the state received 180 applications from former health care workers who want to begin working again to help combat the virus. The administration made it easier for former workers to regain licenses in order to boost the number of available health care professionals.

