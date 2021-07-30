COVID-19 cases up nearly 50% in Illinois over the past week

The number of new coronavirus cases in Illinois increased by nearly 50% during the week ending Friday compared with the previous week, state health officials said, the latest sign of a fourth wave of infections in the state that experts attribute to sluggish vaccination rates and the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 2,348 new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, the second time in three days the tally has topped 2,000. Over the past seven days, the state has averaged 1,669 new daily cases, up roughly 46% from the previous week’s average of 1,140 cases per day.

While the statewide average remains well below the peak of 3,390 daily cases recorded in mid-April during the spring surge — the smallest of the previous three waves of COVID-19 and the only one during which some portion of the population was vaccinated — new information from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the delta variant is as contagious as chicken pox and can be transmitted by fully vaccinated people is raising alarms.

Still, while state officials announced earlier this week that Illinois would adopt CDC guidelines recommending masks be worn indoors while in public regardless of vaccination status in counties where the virus is surging, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has yet to adjust his COVID-19 restrictions, aside from ordering that masks be worn at all state facilities under his control. Secretary of State Jesse White earlier had announced a similar requirement for driver services facilities, the state Capitol and other offices under his jurisdiction.

Likewise, Chicago and Cook County officials have yet to announce any changes, even as Cook joined DuPage, McHenry and Will counties and 89 of 102 counties across the state in meeting the criteria for the new federal mask recommendations.

In Chicago, the average number of new daily cases has been inching closer to 200 — the benchmark Mayor Lori Lightfoot said could trigger more restrictions. That figure was 192 as of Friday afternoon and the upward trend comes at an inopportune time, with the massive Lollapalooza music festival underway in Grant Park.

Fest officials tweeted Thursday, Lollapalooza’s opening day, that more than 90% of attendees showed up with proof of having been vaccinated, while 8% showed proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Six hundred people were turned away because they didn’t have either, the tweet said.

Along with new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are once again on the rise in Illinois.

As of Thursday night, 903 people where hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, bring the seven-day average for hospitalizations to 796, the highest level since the week ending June 9, when the state was averaging 816 coronavirus patients in the hospital each day. Hospitalizations were up 39% from a week earlier, when the state was average 572 per day.

A Tribune analysis of state and federal data show that the risk of hospitalization has nearly tripled among unvaccinated Illinoisans in the last three weeks, while being largely unchanged among those fully vaccinated.

The latest weekly data, through Wednesday, shows the rate of hospital admittances has climbed beyond 12 per 100,000 residents who aren’t fully vaccinated. That’s still far below the rate of 35 around Thanksgiving, during the peak of the fall surge, but still far more than the current rate of those fully vaccinated, which has remained less than 1 per 100,000 residents, even with the latest case surge.

The state’s largest public college, the University of Illinois at Urbana- Champaign, on Friday began requiring face coverings for everyone at school facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Champaign County shifted from a “substantial” to “high” transmission Friday, based on a CDC metric.

The secretary of state’s office, meanwhile, on Friday laid out steps its taking to reduce the volume of customers seeking to renew driver’s licenses and conduct other business at its driver services facilities.

Beginning in September, people will be able to schedule appointments at most Chicago-area driver services facilities. The office also plans to expand remote renewals for driver’s licenses and state identification cards over next six months, allowing an estimate 1 million additional people renew online, by mail or over the phone. Those eligible will receive notice by mail.