COVID-19 has wrecked Illinois state finances even more. How bad will it get?

SPRINGFIELD — The state of Illinois, like most states, began a new fiscal year on Wednesday and the person in charge of managing the state’s bank accounts said she fears it could be one of the most difficult years in modern memory.

“This is going to be, I think, by far perhaps the most challenging year that I've had to manage as comptroller,” state Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in an interview Wednesday. “And that's saying something because, you know, I had to navigate the state through what was, when I took office, the worst fiscal crisis that our state had ever experienced, that two-year budget impasse.”

The difference between then and now, she said, was that during the budget impasse, the state still had revenues flowing in, just no legal authority to spend it. But in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the near shutdown of the state’s economy that it forced, Illinois now isn’t seeing anything close to the revenues it will need to fund the new budget.