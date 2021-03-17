COVID-19 housing bill aims to provide additional support to Illinois renters, homeowners

Ramirez also said the U.S. Treasury Department was clearer on eligibility requirements in the latest COVID relief package, allowing the state to ensure that residents who most need rental support would be the ones receiving it.

“The federal government will be auditing the administering agencies to ensure they're living up to the federal guidelines,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said that new stipulations from the federal government focusing on Area Median Income data from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development data would also allow the state to ensure that rental relief is going to those who need the most support.

“Those that need it the most are able to access this assistance, and we can prevent people from becoming homeless,” Ramirez said.

HB 2877 was advanced to the house floor with support from only Democrats.

The bill was one of three advanced by the House Housing Committee Wednesday.

The other two bills would aim to give additional rental support to low-income individuals and those living with mental illness.