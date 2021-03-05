COVID-19 vaccines given to hundreds of University of Illinois employees who weren’t yet eligible, including coaches and instructors

“The faculty and staff of UI are no more valuable or essential than their counterparts at SIU, EIU, our community colleges, or any other institution of higher education,” she said in a statement. “The lack of consistency is, frankly, maddening. It smacks of elitism and favoritism when the faculty and staff of one institution is given priority access, especially while there are individuals who have been 1B eligible due to age who have been trying, to no avail, since the beginning of the phase to get even their first dose.”