COVID has meant massive backlogs in courts. The state Supreme Court is providing a roadmap.

This new guidance expands the court’s order from May that paused what is known as the speedy trial law, which affords a person charged with a crime the right to a trial by jury within a certain time period after arrest, generally 120 days.

A criminal defendant’s right to a speedy trial is codified in Illinois statute, and is contained in the Illinois constitution. Defendants who are held in jail beyond the timeframe allowed under the speedy trial law without being given a trial must be released from custody.

The Illinois Supreme Court’s May order paused the speedy trial clock retroactively from March 20. For criminal defendants who have been in jail since that time, the order excludes the past 11 months from the timeframe by which the defendant is allotted under the speedy trial law.

Chief Judge Eugene Doherty of the 17th Judicial Circuit said the latest order “gives some relief” to defendants who may be unable to have an in-person jury trial.

“What the Supreme Court's rule makes clear is that you can do a (criminal) trial by bench in a remote setting,” Doherty, who is vice-chair of the task force, said in a phone interview. “So, that's one additional option that might allow somebody to go to trial that couldn't go to trial if the remote option were not available.”