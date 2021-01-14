Criminal justice reform bill passed in Illinois draws ire, approval of lawmakers and police

Lawmakers and police officials are divided on the passage of a sweeping criminal justice reform package passed by the Illinois legislature early Wednesday morning during the lame duck session.
The legislation, written by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, was brought forth following a summer of protests and public outcry against police violence that resulted in the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black victims, demanding police reform.
House Bill 3653 will end the cash bail system, require every police officer in the state to be equipped with a body camera by 2025, require every officer to be certified by the state, and establishes use-of-force regulations that bans choke holds and restraints that inhibit breathing. Defendants can still be detained prior to trial if they're deemed a flight risk or a risk to the community, as determined by a judge. The end of cash bail takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.
State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, issued a statement on her legislator Facebook page, after voting against the bill.
"Today the process failed the people of Illinois," McCombie said. "We represent you and we had questions; questions for victims of crimes, questions for law enforcement and questions for our communities. But the other side shut down any debate by calling the previous question, called for a vote and pushed through their bill on 'accountability and transparency.'
"Today the Illinois House of Representatives failed the people of Illinois."
State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, voted for the bill. He issued a statement Wednesday saying the criminal justice reform package "includes reasonable reforms to ensure respect and fairness in the justice system."
"Throughout discussions on this bill, I fought for changes that honored feedback from law enforcement," Halpin said. "The bill I supported creates new officer wellness and training programs, as well as the opportunity for Illinois to institute proven co-responder programs. It also preserves qualified immunity, the legal shield that protects officers from lawsuits based on their reasonable actions.
"We must recognize that some in our communities have faced the consequences of a criminal justice system that fails to respect and protect them. To ensure there are more services for victims of crime, this bill expands victim services, including counseling, and protects those who witness crimes from retaliation.
"While not perfect, this measure is an honest effort to bring more accountability and transparency to our justice system, and that's why it received my support," Halpin said.
Since the bill's passage, misinformation is circulating about some of the reforms, including rumors that murder has been reduced to a misdemeanor, which is not true.
The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police issued a "betrayal statement" on its website blasting the criminal justice reform package, calling it "community-endangering law enforcement legislation."
"In the dark of night Illinois legislators made Illinois less safe," the IACP said. "It ties the hands of police officers while pursuing suspects and making arrests, and allows criminals to run free while out on bail. The legislation includes no way to pay for any of these law abiding citizen-threatening measures, so taxpayers will have to pay extra for the privilege of being crime victims."
Aledo Chief of Police Chris Sullivan is strongly opposed to the legislation.
"I've never seen anything like this, but we knew it was coming," he said. "It's been a war on the police for several years. There are people who believe you would be better off in a society without police officers."
Sullivan said his department has already purchased body cameras, but he disagrees with language in the bill that states officers will not be allowed to review their own footage; only supervisors will be allowed to do that.
He said officers often rely on their own video footage as they complete incident reports.
"What (lawmakers) are attempting to do is turn this not into a tool that's good for transparency and good for everybody, but to be something that can only be used only against the police officers," Sullivan said. "So we're carrying around something to record ourselves that we can't use for our job purposes that someone later can use if somebody complains if they don't like the officer's behavior.
"If they want to require the body cameras that's fine. In our department's case, the city purchased the body cameras recently and we'll be using them on a regular basis."
Sullivan said the body camera requirement may be a challenge for small municipalities that do not have the financial resources to purchase the equipment. A "camera grant" being offered by Illinois will not be enough to cover all of the police officers in the state who need body cameras, he said.
"There are thousands and thousands of officers in this state, and there is not enough money in there," he said.
The bill has now been sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is expected to sign it into law.