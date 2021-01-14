Criminal justice reform bill passed in Illinois draws ire, approval of lawmakers and police

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police issued a "betrayal statement" on its website blasting the criminal justice reform package, calling it "community-endangering law enforcement legislation."

"In the dark of night Illinois legislators made Illinois less safe," the IACP said. "It ties the hands of police officers while pursuing suspects and making arrests, and allows criminals to run free while out on bail. The legislation includes no way to pay for any of these law abiding citizen-threatening measures, so taxpayers will have to pay extra for the privilege of being crime victims."

Aledo Chief of Police Chris Sullivan is strongly opposed to the legislation.

"I've never seen anything like this, but we knew it was coming," he said. "It's been a war on the police for several years. There are people who believe you would be better off in a society without police officers."

Sullivan said his department has already purchased body cameras, but he disagrees with language in the bill that states officers will not be allowed to review their own footage; only supervisors will be allowed to do that.

He said officers often rely on their own video footage as they complete incident reports.