Darin LaHood was leaving House chamber as 'rambunctious' mob was coming up Capitol steps

LaHood stood there for about five minutes, snapped a few pictures on his phone, and, when he saw that it was getting out of control, that the police couldn't keep people back, he decided it was time to leave.

"I made a quick decision when I saw them coming up the stairs," LaHood said. "I knew the police didn't have the capability to stop them."

He said he began thinking about how to get out of there and back to the Longworth House Office Building, where his office was, and did a quick walk-run to the end of the hall and then went down four flights of stairs to the tunnels that crisscross the complex. He took one of those and made it back to his office.

Not five minutes later, he said, rioters were on the House floor. A security guard told him and his staff to shelter in place. And they did, for the next four hours, watching events unfold on TV.

"I was in disbelief that they were coming into the Capitol. It was shocking to me, and obviously, you don't know if they are armed or what their intentions are," he said. "Everyone gets a little bit scared."