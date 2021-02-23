Darren Bailey to appear in Bloomington Tuesday, a day after announcing run for governor

BLOOMINGTON — State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, who on Monday announced he's running for governor, is scheduled to appear in Bloomington.
Bailey will discuss his goals for running as the GOP candidate for governor, the McLean County Republican Party said in an invitation to the event.
The meeting is planned at 7 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 10 Brickyard.
Bailey, a strong critic of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's COVID restrictions, on Monday said he's taking back Illinois from the "political elites."
“I will be a governor for the people of Illinois, guided by the lessons that I’ve learned from faith, family and community,” he said at the campaign kick-off in Effingham. “It’s time to lift ourselves out of the mire and partisan anger and cynicism. It’s time to restore confidence in government. It’s time to revitalize our state. It’s time that we live up to our name: the heartland of America.”
A farmer and operator of a private Christian school, Bailey was elected to the state House in 2018 and the state Senate last year.
Bailey filed legal challenges to the governor’s powers to issue emergency orders.
Former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo is also seeking the GOP nomination.
The primary is in March 2022. The winner will face Pritzker, who defeated GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner.