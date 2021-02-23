Darren Bailey to appear in Bloomington Tuesday, a day after announcing run for governor

Bailey will discuss his goals for running as the GOP candidate for governor, the McLean County Republican Party said in an invitation to the event.

“I will be a governor for the people of Illinois, guided by the lessons that I’ve learned from faith, family and community,” he said at the campaign kick-off in Effingham. “It’s time to lift ourselves out of the mire and partisan anger and cynicism. It’s time to restore confidence in government. It’s time to revitalize our state. It’s time that we live up to our name: the heartland of America.”