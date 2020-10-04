Davis-Londrigan rematch in 13th once again intense, watched nationally

The candidates also have competing plans they each say would lower prescription drug costs. Londrigan accuses Davis of taking the side of drug companies that help fund his campaign by not being for a plan that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Davis says the Democratic plan would limit resources the companies use, and hamper research that is finding cures.

"I'm not going to sacrifice a cure for any disease just to play politics, like my opponent and the Democrats did with their bill," Davis said.

Londrigan disputes the allegation, and said the legislation she supports, including Medicare negotiating the prices -- would take "a chunk" of savings realized and place it into drug research.

"Medicare has the largest purchasing power in the nation," Londrigan said. "So giving them the ability to negotiate for drug prices is how we can bring it (the price) down ... for everybody."

Taxes

On taxes, Davis wants to make tax cuts signed into law by Trump permanent.

"According to IRS data, this law saves the average family of four earning roughly $78,500 over $2,200 a year in federal income taxes," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}