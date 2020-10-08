Davis wants stimulus bill before election

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said Wednesday he thinks there should be another stimulus bill passed before the election to help ease the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Absolutely, hundred percent," Davis said when asked if that relief should be passed before Nov. 3.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that "I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election." But he later tweeted that he wanted new aid for the airline industry and called on Congress to direct $1,200 payments to millions of Americans.

By Wednesday afternoon, talks appeared to be fast-tracking negotiations to aid the airline industry, but shelving broader unemployment aid, the direct-payment relief checks and small business assistance, the Washington Post reported.

At a morning appearance Wednesday at Ace Sign Company in Springfield, Davis, an honorary co-chair of Trump's re-election campaign in Illinois, said he thought the president would go along with new aid.

"I think the president's walked some of those comments back, thankfully," Davis said.