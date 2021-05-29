Democrat-drawn legislative maps head to Pritzker for action

"Until you send a message that inclusion counts, it's just talk...," Dilara Sayeed of the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition said via video conference. "We can't move forward. We can't have 10 more years of this."

Political lines must be redrawn after each decennial Census to reflect changes in population and ensure protection of voters' rights. They must be compact, contiguous, and of equal population, among other things.

Critics wonder why the map can't wait for release of official U.S. Census numbers, which won't be available until late summer. A consultant who's on contract with House and Senate Democrats for $200,000 says the ACS numbers from before the 2010 Census varied only slightly from the official count.

The constitution requires the Legislature — currently controlled by Democratic super-majorities — to produce a map by June 30. After that, the project goes to a bipartisan commission. Each time that's occurred since 1980, the panel has deadlocked and the name of the partisan tie-breaker is drawn from a hat.