Democrats Biden and Durbin win in Illinois as polls close

Davis, who first took office in 2013, has tried to portray himself as someone who can work with Democrats, touting his efforts on farm bills and transportation projects. Londrigan, of Springfield, has targeted Davis’ opposition to the Affordable Care Act.

6TH DISTRICT

Democratic Rep. Sean Casten was seeking a second term with a challenge from Republican Jeanne Ives in historically GOP territory outside Chicago.

Casten, a Downers Grove businessman and scientist, flipped the seat two years ago. Casten has touted his background as a scientist in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

A former state lawmaker, Ives is a social and fiscal conservative from Wheaton. She argues Casten isn't a good fit for the district spanning suburbs north and northwest of Chicago.

3RD DISTRICT

Democrat Marie Newman and Republican Mike Fricilone were running to replace Rep. Dan Lipinski, an eight-term Democrat ousted in the primary.

It’s the first time in more than three decades that there won’t be a Lipinski in the seat. The outgoing congressman, considered among the most conservative in the House, was preceded in office by his father, Bill Lipinski.