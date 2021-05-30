Democrats introduce, pass legislative maps as Republicans take their plea to Gov. Pritzker

Welch pointed to the members on his side of the aisle as evidence Illinois voters want diversity among their lawmakers and Democrats have earned that mandate to be the party in power to draw new maps.

"Take a look," he said, gesturing to Democrats. "We represent the state of Illinois. Diversity is the strength of this great state."

Republicans said they hope Pritzker will veto the map. As a candidate, Pritzker previously said he would veto a map drawn by politicians. The governor has changed his position since then, saying he would veto an "unfair" map and wants to make sure any map reflects the state's diversity.

He hasn't explained what he would consider unfair, and he hasn't said why he modified his stance.

Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, said during Senate debate Friday that he hopes Pritzker vetoes the maps.

"Governor, keep your promise," Barickman said. "Do the right thing."

House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, also directed his comments at Pritzker.