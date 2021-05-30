Democrats introduce, pass legislative maps as Republicans take their plea to Gov. Pritzker

Republicans in the Illinois General Assembly asked Gov. JB Pritzker this weekend to veto maps for new legislative districts and the state Supreme Court that Democrats pushed through the House and Senate on Friday.
A spokeswoman for the Democratic governor didn't respond to a request for comment.
Democrats said they passed fair maps that reflect the state's diversity. No Republicans voted for bills containing the maps.
House Redistricting Committee chairwoman Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, said the maps were "produced with an unprecedented level of public access. As in any legislative process, we are required to balance diverse interests. Not everyone can get all they want."
The House voted 71-45 in favor of the maps after 2 1/2 hours of debate. Lawmakers in the chamber spent about the same amount of time debating new Supreme Court maps and a resolution explaining the proposed districts earlier Friday.
Before the Senate voted 41-18 to approve the redistricting bill, with no Republicans supporting it, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said, "These are fair maps that live up to our pledge" to represent all Illinoisans.
Despite loud opposition from Republicans, Democrats faced little real resistance in the legislature to passing maps of their choice. Hernandez acknowledged partisan advantages for Democrats played a factor in the decisions made in drawing legislative lines.
Several Democratic lawmakers, including Hernandez, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, and House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, previously supported a proposed constitutional amendment that would have taken redistricting powers away from lawmakers and shifted the task to an independent commission.
But the proposed change in the Illinois Constitution hasn't made it to the ballot.
Republicans hit Democrats for past statements in support of creating the independent map-making process. Several Republicans read direct quotes from Democrats who previously said they supported such a system.
Republicans asked Democrats to wait to draw maps until decennial Census data is released in August.
State Rep. CD Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, said he would support the proposed map if it were drawn by an independent commission "because at least it was done with the right information."
But Democrats who hold supermajorities in the House and Senate said an independent process is too late to pursue this year, so they said they were unwilling to risk the potential ramifications of missing a constitutional June 30 deadline for passing a legislative map.
Postponing redistricting until July or later could give Republicans a chance of gaining control of map-making through a process outlined in the constitution, Democrats said.
Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, said she has been "one of the loudest and longest voices" in support of a constitutional change to create an independent redistricting commission.
"I'm sorry we didn't get to change the rules," Cassidy said. "I wish we had."
But she said: "I've also acknowledged that unilateral disarmament is not the right path. Let's not pretend that the folks on the other side of the aisle, if the roles were reversed, would be doing anything differently right now. They're not volunteering to unilaterally disarm."
Harris said "elections have consequences" and added that Republicans are a minority because the voters disagree with their policies. He referenced controversial policies former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner pushed for and the fact he is no longer governor as evidence.
Welch expanded on the Democrats' argument in a passionate speech.
"Don't be fooled, the Republicans' goal isn't about making sure every person is represented," he said. "The Republicans' goal is gridlock. ... Not only do our friends on the other side of the aisle want to control the maps, they want to control who is allowed to vote."
Welch slammed Republicans across the country, including in Georgia where legislation was passed that Democrats called voter suppression.
Welch pointed to the members on his side of the aisle as evidence Illinois voters want diversity among their lawmakers and Democrats have earned that mandate to be the party in power to draw new maps.
"Take a look," he said, gesturing to Democrats. "We represent the state of Illinois. Diversity is the strength of this great state."
Republicans said they hope Pritzker will veto the map. As a candidate, Pritzker previously said he would veto a map drawn by politicians. The governor has changed his position since then, saying he would veto an "unfair" map and wants to make sure any map reflects the state's diversity.
He hasn't explained what he would consider unfair, and he hasn't said why he modified his stance.
Pritzker also has said he wants to see a legislative map that is fair and reflects the state's diversity.
Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, said during Senate debate Friday that he hopes Pritzker vetoes the maps.
"Governor, keep your promise," Barickman said. "Do the right thing."
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, also directed his comments at Pritzker.
"I have every reason to believe he will exercise his veto power," Durkin said. "And for that, I want to thank the governor in advance for living up to that pledge."
Durkin mentioned Welch's past support for fair maps, but Welch didn't respond to Durkin in his remarks.
The state Supreme Court maps lawmakers are sending to the governor's desk also is a historic moment for the state.
Illinois' Supreme Court lines have not been redrawn since 1963. Democrats say it was time to redraw the courts because of the substantial population changes over the last 50 years. Republicans said they suspect it was done to give Democrats another branch of government to control.
In Senate debate about Senate Bill 642, which contains the new Illinois Supreme Court map, Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said Democrats want to protect their slim majority on the seven-member Supreme Court and not create districts with more equal population.
"If Democrats were serious about the remapping process for the high court," Rose said, "they would have created an advisory commission to solicit opinions from judges before proceeding with redistricting."
"We know what's going on," Rose said, referring to the failure in November by Democratic Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride of Rock Island to win his retention bid.
The voters, Rose said, "decided to get rid of their justice because they didn't like him."
Rose said the new court map "isn't right. It's absolutely wrong."
During floor debate in the House Friday, Republicans pointed out several problems with the language of legislative redistricting legislation.
Butler said the legislation calls for putting Springfield's medical district in a single district, while the Google Map of the proposal released by Democrats shows the district would be divided.
Several Republicans were also unhappy they were named in the legislation, implying they had spoken with Democrats about specific requests.
Despite debate over the last three months that turned personal at times, Butler and Hernandez both recognized their staff as well as the work of the opposing party.
"You have handled this with grace, and I appreciate that," Butler told Hernandez.
Hernandez acknowledged the work of her Republican colleagues and said she hopes the interaction the redistricting process required with the public continues.
"I see more engagement based on what we went through in this process," Hernandez said.