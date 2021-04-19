Democrats may use population estimates for Illinois redistricting

“Those are the people I feel have been dishonored by the path that the Illinois General Assembly has now chosen,” said Jay Young, executive director of Common Cause Illinois. “It should be the job of our elected officials to sort of recognize that this challenge exists, to recognize that they’re not going to be able to draw the district lines with any degree of specificity, they’re not going to be able to draw equal districts.”

Sims contended the multiple regional hearings held by House and Senate redistricting panels are aimed at ensuring that all interests will be represented in the final maps.

“We want to make sure that we’re hearing from diverse communities. We want to pass a map that reflects out broad racial and geographic diversity. That’s why we’re having the subcommittees everywhere, all throughout the state, and they’ve been in all corners of the state because we want to hear from the communities directly,” he said.

But Madeleine Doubek, executive director of CHANGE Illinois, a group that has long advocated for an independent mapmaking process to replace the current system, said the lack of an agreed source of data prevents those communities from suggesting their own map lines.