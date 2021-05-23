Democrats propose new maps for Illinois House, Senate as GOP blasts data, lack of details

Whitney Barnes, press secretary for Illinois Senate Republicans, said the proposed legislative maps are "just further proof that the Democrat majority is uninterested in providing the transparency that Illinoisans so desperately want from their government.

"Even members of the General Assembly and their experienced staff cannot decipher these maps, and it is unreasonable to think the general public will be able to digest and understand them," Barnes said.

Because of the proposed maps' lack of specificity, it's unclear how they might affect the chances of Springfield-area members of the House and Senate to win reelection.

Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who represents the 87th House District and is GOP spokesman on the House Redistricting Committee, said Democrats' proposal was "a completely unprofessional way to roll out maps — late on a Friday night, with basically a map that looks like clip art, where you can't even tell what the districts are. They don't even have community boundaries on here. This certainly is not the granular detail that we need to make an educated decision on the maps as we move forward."

Spokespeople for House and Senate Democrats didn't respond to inquiries from The State Journal-Register about whether and when more detailed maps would be available.