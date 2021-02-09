Democrats' proposed rules establish House speaker term limits, fail to satisfy Republicans

"We're all duly elected members representing our districts, and we should have the ability to get votes on things," Demmer said. "We recognize being in the minority party that we're not going to win some of those votes, but you shouldn't be able to have one person block a vote from even happening."

Republicans also had wanted changes that would promote more transparency by preventing major amendments from being added to bills at the last minute before passage by a House committee or the full House, Demmer said.

The Republicans' suggested changes would blunt the power of the speaker in deciding which bills would be heard in committee and on the House floor and the timing of votes, he said.

In the past, Madigan's decisions to prevent votes in committees or on the floor insulated Democrats from the ramifications of having their votes recorded on certain controversial topics.

Demmer said Republicans' proposed rule changes would promote more public participation and debate on the details of legislation, Demmer said.

"It's disappointing," he said. "We had really pushed for some things that we thought were grounded in the Constitution. They were items that we think have support and have been points of contention for both Republican and Democratic members."

