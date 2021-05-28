Democrats push ahead on Illinois legislative maps despite GOP outcry

Even then, she struggled to explain what numbers were mined or how, other than pointing to the Census' American Community Survey, an ongoing review of changes occurring in communities, which critics maintain are not suitable for drawing lines. She added that input from 50 public hearings and “election results” were sources but was unable to elaborate, and repeatedly said she did not have a list of individuals who put lines on paper.

Despite the late notice of the hearings, representatives of several interest groups were able to tune in to complain about being left out.

“Until you send a message that inclusion counts, it’s just talk...,” Dilara Sayeed of the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition said via video conference. “We can’t move forward. We can’t have 10 more years of this.”

Political lines must be redrawn after each decennial Census to reflect changes in population and ensure protection of voters’ rights. They must be compact, contiguous, and of equal population, among other things.

Critics wonder why the map can't wait for release of official U.S. Census numbers, which won't be available until late summer. A consultant who's on contract with House and Senate Democrats for $200,000 says the ACS numbers from before the 2010 Census varied only slightly from the official count.