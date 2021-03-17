Democrats push repeal of Illinois abortion law mandating minors notify parents

SPRINGFIELD — Some Democratic lawmakers want to repeal an abortion law that requires girls under the age of 18 who are seeking an abortion to notify their parents at least 48 hours before the procedure, with some exceptions.

Under the current law, the notice requirement doesn’t apply if a minor is accompanied by an adult family member, such as a parent, grandparent, stepparent or legal guardian, or if an adult family member waives the notice in writing.

Additionally, there are exceptions for minors who are victims of physical or sexual abuse or neglect by an adult family member. Exceptions to the 48-hour notice requirement also apply in cases where the minor is married, divorced or widowed, if the minor has been legally emancipated, or if the health care provider determines that there is a medical emergency.

The final exception in the law, referred to as “judicial bypass,” allows for minors to obtain a waiver of the notification requirement from the courts.

Through the judicial bypass process, minors can petition the court to show that they are mature and well-informed enough to make the decision to obtain an abortion, or that it is not in their best interest to notify an adult family member.