Democrats redraw Illinois Supreme Court districts to maintain majority

Illinois Democrats, already drawing legislative and congressional maps to solidify their majorities in those bodies, on Tuesday offered a new map of state Supreme Court districts in an effort to ensure the party maintains control of the state’s highest court.

Illinois Supreme Court districts haven’t been redrawn since 1963. But changing demographics and shifting regional politics, as well as the ouster of a Democratic justice by voters last year, has Democrats fearing that their advantage on the court could evaporate in next year’s election.

Democrats tried to make the point that they were merely updating the boundary lines to reflect a half century of change in the state.

“The boundaries for Illinois Supreme Court districts have not been updated for several decades, it’s time we make changes in recognition of the population changes and demographic shifts that have taken place since the 1960s,” said state Sen. Omar Aquino, the Chicago Democrat who chairs the state Senate Redistricting Committee.

“Illinois is a very different state than it was 60 years ago, and the voters of Illinois deserve to elect members to our state’s highest court that reflect their values,” he said.