Democrats redraw Illinois Supreme Court districts to maintain majority

Illinois Democrats, already drawing legislative and congressional maps to solidify their majorities in those bodies, on Tuesday offered a new map of state Supreme Court districts in an effort to ensure the party maintains control of the state’s highest court.
Illinois Supreme Court districts haven’t been redrawn since 1963. But changing demographics and shifting regional politics, as well as the ouster of a Democratic justice by voters last year, has Democrats fearing that their advantage on the court could evaporate in next year’s election.
Democrats tried to make the point that they were merely updating the boundary lines to reflect a half century of change in the state.
“The boundaries for Illinois Supreme Court districts have not been updated for several decades, it’s time we make changes in recognition of the population changes and demographic shifts that have taken place since the 1960s,” said state Sen. Omar Aquino, the Chicago Democrat who chairs the state Senate Redistricting Committee.
“Illinois is a very different state than it was 60 years ago, and the voters of Illinois deserve to elect members to our state’s highest court that reflect their values,” he said.
Republicans accused Democrats of a lack of transparency in producing the new judicial map as well as the legislative map. They noted no public hearings were held on the new Supreme Court districts and that the proposed boundaries, like the proposed new legislative boundaries, are based on population estimates and not on actual census results which have been delayed, in part, by the pandemic.
“This is a total sham process, anti-democratic, done at the expense of Illinoisans,” said state Sen. Jason Barickman of Bloomington, a member of the Republican leadership.
Though the judicial branch of government is supposed to be independent of party politics, that’s far from the case in Illinois. Justices initially run under a party label, and party interests and allies work to influence the outcome both in those initial elections and when voters are asked to retain a Supreme Court justice after 10 years on the bench.
Last fall, in the state’s sprawling 3rd Supreme Court district, which goes from Will County westward to the Mississippi River in north central Illinois, Justice Thomas Kilbride became the first Supreme Court justice to lose retention. The Rock Island Democrat received 56.5% of the vote, failing to meet a 60% threshold to remain in office.
Kilbride’s defeat came as Republican allies attacked his ties to embattled former House Speaker Michael Madigan, which included taking money from Madigan’s Democratic Party operations. It also came amid widespread voter opposition to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ballot proposal for a graduated-rate income tax which was defeated largely because of GOP-fueled voter distrust of a Democratic-led Springfield.
Democrat Robert Carter, an appellate court justice, was appointed by the Supreme Court as an interim justice to serve until next year’s election. Carter has said he will not seek the post and the GOP expects to pick up the seat as the district has become increasingly Republican.
Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin on Monday told reporters he expected an effort by Democrats to redraw the court’s boundaries given Kilbride’s defeat.
“Quite frankly, if they don’t change that district, Republicans win and the balance of power would go to Republicans,” Durkin said, adding that Kilbride’s rejection “sent a shock wave” through Democratic aligned interests in Springfield “knowing their days are numbered if that district was going to stay the same.”
Given the scope of cases that come before the court, its partisan makeup is of major importance. The Illinois Trial Lawyers Association and organized labor are significant allies of Democrats and business interests are major allies of Republicans. They have served as major funders in Supreme Court campaigns as their agendas play out in the courts and in the legislature.
One major function of the court is to act as a check and balance in determining the constitutionality of legislation approved by lawmakers and signed into law. With Democrats holding control of the legislature and, through Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the governor’s office, the partisan influence can often play into the court’s decisions.
One example was the high court’s 4-3 rejection in 2016 of citizen-driven efforts to amend the state Constitution to ask voters if the state should create an independent mapmaking commission to take the power of redrawing legislative boundaries out of the hands of state lawmakers.
The state Constitution allows Supreme Court districts to be redrawn at any time, but lawmakers have traditionally used boundaries for the circuit, appellate and Supreme Court laid out in a 1963 overhaul of the state’s court system.
The 1970 Constitution requires the state to be divided into five Supreme Court districts. Cook County forms a single district and is allocated three seats, while the rest of the state is divided into four districts, each with its own seat. It is the Cook County allocation that has helped keep the Democratic majority on the high court.
The four districts outside of Cook County are supposed to be compact, keep counties whole and be of “substantially equal population. The population requirement has not been met for several decades with the Chicago suburban 2nd District holding a population of more than 3.1 million people compared to two Downstate districts with populations of less than 1.3 million.
The map proposed by Democrats on Tuesday would split up the Chicago suburbs into two court districts.
The 2nd District, which currently contains the counties of DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, DeKalb and counties northwest would consist only of Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, McHenry and Lake counties.
The 3rd District where Kilbride lost retention, would become more compact with DuPage joining with Will on a district that roughly follows Interstate 80 past Ottawa and south along the Indiana border.
The 4th District, now comprised of central Illinois, would take in west central Illinois and go north to take in the Quad Cities and Rockford. And the 5th District, currently compromised of southern Illinois, would take in east central Illinois and travel down to Metro-East and take in deep southern Illinois.
A new court district map, as in the case of new legislative and congressional boundaries, move through the legislative process like any other bill. It would require House and Senate approval as well as the governor’s signature. Pritzker has not yet commented on a new Supreme Court map.
But as the first public hearings on new boundaries for the 118 Illinois House and 59 state Senate seats began later Tuesday, Republicans were once again calling on Pritzker to veto the General Assembly map to fulfill a campaign pledge that he would strike down a partisan-drawn redistricting plan.