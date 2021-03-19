Dems pass resolution condemning Republican Rep. Chris Miller for attending Jan. 6 rally

“What we're doing is we're setting a new precedent, a new standard, of how the men and women in this chamber are to be judged in their private lives with this resolution,” Durkin added. “This will open the Pandora's box. That's reality. I will just state that there is a place for someone to lodge their objections or complaints. And that's with the legislative inspector general.”

Morgan framed his resolution as raising one question: “What is conduct unbecoming of a legislator?”

Morgan read the statement Miller made in a Facebook Live post on Jan. 6 at the Save America Rally.

“I think it’s important to know we are engaged in a great cultural war to see which worldview will survive, whether we will remain a free people under free market capitalism or whether they will put us under the tyranny of socialism, communism and the dangerous Democrat terrorists that are trying to destroy our country,” Miller, 66, said in the video that has since been removed from his page.

Morgan said Miller “stood with the insurrectionists” on Jan. 6.

“That's an indisputable. But if Rep. Miller regretted his words or was remorseful for his actions, he hasn't shown it. That I think is really the most critical element of all this,” Morgan said.