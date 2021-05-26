Dems release new Supreme Court district maps

The Supreme Court shares district lines with the state’s appellate courts. The proposed map will not impact the tenure of the current appellate and Supreme Court justices, according to the statement, and all justices running for retention can do so in their current districts.

Shortly after the map was released, House and Senate Republicans criticized the map, claiming they had no input and that Democrats should wait for the Census data.

Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, said he became aware of the new map when it was reported in the media on Tuesday afternoon.

“There's been no public dialogue on this, or all of the hearings that have existed…And then we find out through a blog post that Democrats are now introducing Supreme Court maps. Again, it flies in the face of transparency,” he said during a news conference.

Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, said she’s disappointed that Democrats are “using the Nancy Pelosi court packing agenda in Illinois,” especially this late in session.

“I think that's something that nationwide there's a backlash against but of course that's what the Democrats want to do,” she said.