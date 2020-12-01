Despite easy win and flush campaign fund, LaHood keeps raising money

"(N)ow is the time to fight harder for strong borders, a strong economic recovery that puts the people first, and every other item on the America-First agenda."

LaHood got just more than 70 percent of the vote in the 18th Congressional District over Springfield Democrat George Petrilli, who was named to the ballot by Democrats after nobody from the party filed before the March primary to take on LaHood.

"There are still congressional and Senate races across the country that haven't been decided," LaHood's political director, Jim Reis, said when asked about the continued fundraising. "Congressman LaHood remains committed to winning these tight races and increasing the numbers in both the House and Senate Republican conferences."

He said the "conservative defense fund" is "another tool to assist these races" with recounts and other legal efforts.

The 18th comes into Sangamon County, and the county's Democratic Party chair, Springfield Ward 3 Ald. Doris Turner, said Monday that with problems like the health and economic harm caused by COVID-19, LaHood's emails are "preying on people in a way that is unconscionable."

"Instead of using his voice to address those issues ... he is entertaining this falsehood of 'the liberals are taking over the country,'" Turner said.