Differing COVID responses on display in Illinois, neighboring states. Will it last?

But, back in Illinois, there’s an opposite phenomenon playing out — a legislature that’s been largely missing from the action as lawmakers have only met a handful of days since last March.

This has been a source of frustration for the state’s Republican lawmakers.

“I understand people's concerns about getting back together and so on,” said state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield. “But we have the ability now through rapid testing and everything that goes on to make sure that we've done it safely.”

“I think we've got to figure this out and we just can't be absent again for this spring like we have been for the last year,” he said.

Butler and other Republicans believe this lack of legislative activity was in part a way to keep the spotlight on Pritzker and for legislative Democrats to avoid taking votes that could be politically-perilous.

There were practical reasons too as the Illinois House failed last year to pass a bill that would have allowed for remote legislating.

The Illinois Senate adopted remote meeting rules last May. The office of Senate President Don Harmon announced Tuesday that the body will conduct virtual committee hearings in February with hopes of returning to Springfield in-person March 2.