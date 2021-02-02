Differing COVID responses on display in Illinois, neighboring states. Will it last?

In early January, the Illinois Department of Public Health with little fanfare extended the state’s COVID-19 mask mandate an additional 150 days through June 3, utilizing its emergency rulemaking powers.
Just a few weeks later, north of the border, the Wisconsin State Senate put into motion the repeal of Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate. The measure is expected to be considered in the State Assembly soon. The state’s Supreme Court has also heard but not yet ruled on a challenge to the mandate.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate and use of emergency powers have been challenged, most notably by now-state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia.
But, once Bailey’s lawsuit was moved outside his home county and consolidated with other challenges to Pritzker’s authority by the Illinois Supreme Court, the state’s courts have routinely sided with Pritzker, who issued his 12th disaster proclamation on Jan. 8, effectively extending it another 30 days.
It’s just one example of the differing response between two bordering states, Wisconsin — where the governor’s COVID-19 orders routinely get challenged by the legislature and the courts — and Illinois — where the COVID-19 response has been driven by the executive branch with little pushback from the other branches of government.
And it is a microcosm of the country’s patchwork COVID-19 response, where states with Democratic governors implement stringent public health measures while mostly Republican-controlled states take a more laissez faire approach.
Chris Mooney, a professor of political science at the University of Illinois-Chicago, said governors in many states are exerting the executive branch’s institutional role of quickly responding in a time of emergency.
“It's really the executive branch that runs government,” Mooney said. “And when you're in a time of crisis like this, where time is of the essence, the legislative process is oftentimes too slow. I mean, it's slow for a reason. We like it slow, we want them to be deliberative and not to jump to any quick conclusions. But when you have, at least arguably, an immediate crisis, the executive branch is the one that typically does it.”
But layered on top of this institutional component are partisan considerations, with some Republican governors choosing not to exercise emergency authority to enact COVID-19 restrictions like mask mandates and capacity limits in bars and restaurants.
And in states with divided government, it can be all-out-war. In Wisconsin, Evers and the Republican-controlled legislature have seen eye-to-eye on little COVID-related since the beginning of the pandemic.
“What you see in Wisconsin is kind of the partisan and institutional implications combined,” Mooney said. “They're interacting.”
This fight is playing out in other states too. In Pennsylvania, legislative Republicans are backing a constitutional amendment to strip Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf of many of his emergency powers.
Kentucky’s GOP-controlled legislature was considering overriding several of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes of bills that would have reined in his emergency powers.
In Missouri, state lawmakers have sought to rein in the emergency powers of local officials. Democratic-controlled cities like St. Louis and Kansas City have enacted more stringent restrictions than the state as a whole.
But, back in Illinois, there’s an opposite phenomenon playing out — a legislature that’s been largely missing from the action as lawmakers have only met a handful of days since last March.
This has been a source of frustration for the state’s Republican lawmakers.
“I understand people's concerns about getting back together and so on,” said state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield. “But we have the ability now through rapid testing and everything that goes on to make sure that we've done it safely.”
“I think we've got to figure this out and we just can't be absent again for this spring like we have been for the last year,” he said.
Butler and other Republicans believe this lack of legislative activity was in part a way to keep the spotlight on Pritzker and for legislative Democrats to avoid taking votes that could be politically-perilous.
There were practical reasons too as the Illinois House failed last year to pass a bill that would have allowed for remote legislating.
The Illinois Senate adopted remote meeting rules last May. The office of Senate President Don Harmon announced Tuesday that the body will conduct virtual committee hearings in February with hopes of returning to Springfield in-person March 2.
House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, in an interview last week, said he anticipates language allowing for remote legislating will be included in the rules the House will adopt when it convenes in Springfield on Feb. 10.
“And so we will be able to be a lot more active in 2021 because of the rules allowing us to do that,” Welch said. “We didn't have that in our capability in 2020. And so I expect the legislature to be back in business in 2021 and very active in the process. And I'm looking forward to doing that.”
Welch said the responding to the COVID-19 emergency is one of the four pressing issues that must be addressed this legislative session, saying that the state has “got to stop the week by week, month to month approach to COVID.”
The speaker said he’s already spoken with all members of the state’s congressional delegation about the need for state and local money in the next federal COVID-19 relief package.
Do not expect the Democratic-controlled House and Senate to seek to overturn Pritzker’s orders as other legislatures have done with other governors in other states.
However, it is a safe assumption that lawmakers will have a heavier hand in the state’s COVID-19 response in 2021 than they did in 2020.
In theory, this is how the process should work, Mooney said.
“The executive is basically just supposed to do what the legislature tells them in general,” he said. “But in these crisis situations, sometimes (the executive) has to take their own initiative. But, then the legislature in theory should be coming back weighing and deliberating, considering bringing in the pros and cons and whatnot, and working with the executive branch.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.