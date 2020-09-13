Disinformation scams are becoming more aggressive as Election Day nears. Here’s what Illinois voters should know

Local officials don’t immediately process mail-in ballots received on Election Day to prevent other attempts at double voting. If someone casts a ballot by mail that is received on Nov. 3, officials won’t review it until later because it wouldn’t have been processed in time to be reflected in the Election Day poll books.

You also can’t sign someone else’s vote-by-mail application, because each one is addressed to a specific person, who has his or her own unique voter ID. Election authorities compare signatures on file with the one sent in from the voter.

“You’re not going to be able to trick the system,” said Matt Dietrich, spokesperson for the Illinois State Board of Elections. And if you try, it’s easy to prove you committed a felony, he added.

There is no such thing as voting online or through text.

Some scammers have tried disseminating information that voters can cast their ballot online or by texting it, which is impossible.

Voters can cast their ballot through mail, by dropping it in a secured drop box or in person at a polling site.

Nothing in the voter registration system indicates party affiliation.