Documents: Illinois House spent $330K for 2 weeks of rent

One COVID cases was reported in the Statehouse last week. Senate officials on Thursday canceled next week's session, with leadership saying it was in the "best interest" to reconvene Feb. 9 in Springfield.

Adding to the convention center expense is that lawmakers and House staff ate catered boxed meals for lunch and dinner, at a combined May and January cost of $92,000. While in session, lawmakers rarely have time to step out for a meal and in the temporary set-up, officials wanted to limit movement to tamp down possible virus transmission.

Future House sessions at BoS Center would likely cost even more. In January, taxpayers were on the hook for only $4,000 a day facility rental. BoS Center General Manager Brian Oaks explained that House Democrats, who control the chamber, wanted the Democratic Party of Illinois to be billed $1,000 a day separately for a room where they could have political discussions. It was during those discussions that the caucus chose Welch for speaker over Michael Madigan, the Chicago Democrat who had controlled the gavel for 36 of the past 38 years.