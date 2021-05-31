Domestic violence task force in honor of slain Joliet toddler approved by Illinois lawmakers

Colton’s mother, Cassandra Tanner Miller, had pushed for the legislation in the weeks following her son’s death as a way for the public to remember Colton, a towheaded toddler who loved monster trucks, Batman and his big sister.

“It’s a beautiful tragedy,” Tanner Miller said after the bill’s passage. “There’s a beauty in what we did and what this legislation represents. I created a legacy for Colton. I did what any mother would do and made sure her child’s life had meaning.”

Miller had separated from her estranged husband a roughly a year before the shooting so her children could grow up in a home free from domestic violence and drug use.

Christopher Miller was facing felony charges in both Cook and DuPage counties at the time of the shooting, and records show he ignored state law that required him to relinquish his firearms. Cassandra Tanner Miller warned DuPage prosecutors about the weapons, but no one acted on the information. DuPage authorities told her to seek an order of protection if she was afraid.