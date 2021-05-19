Don’t require unvaccinated children to attend school in person, Illinois parents tell State Board of Education prior to binding vote

The state, like many local school systems, has instead focused on vaccine education and access, encouraging school districts to host vaccination events.

During ISBE’s meeting Wednesday, several parents implored the board not to adopt the current language of the resolution but to allow more flexibility for students who were too young to receive vaccines.

Katharine Eastvold, a mother of four from Springfield, said she her family decided to keep the children in remote learning through the remainder of this school year to protect them and others, and that many people in their community made similar decisions at professional or financial cost.

Her oldest child is fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, and the middle two children got their first shots last week, she said. But her youngest is 10, and she worried vaccines would not be approved for that age group in time to be fully protected by the first day of next school year.

“Many children have fallen off the radar,” she said, acknowledging the ways remote learning has not served all families. She said she’s not asking for remote learning to continue indefinitely, but to allow districts to offer it “for a finite period of time” for students unable to be vaccinated, until a reasonable amount of time had passed to allow them to reach full immunity.