Durbin points to Rivian growth
Durbin points to Rivian growth

050721-blm-loc-1durbin

Normal Mayor Chris Koos, left, gives U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., a tour of the electric vehicle charging station in the second floor parking garage of Uptown Station in Normal on May 6. Durbin and Koos called on the country to invest in electric vehicle infrastructure as part of President Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Friday pointed to efforts across Illinois to create an "electric vehicle future."

Durbin, who is the majority whip, held a virtual news conference to discuss electric vehicle infrastructure opportunities in Illinois, including the Rivian plant in Normal.

The Biden administration's American Jobs Plan includes $174 billion for electric vehicles and charging stations. Durbin spoke last month in Normal about the proposal. 

Rivian is poised to start construction of electric trucks, SUVs and delivery vans in Normal next month. Up to 2,500 workers will be employed by December. 

Durbin on Friday was joined by officials from Argonne National Laboratory and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

“Scientists and engineers at Argonne have pushed the boundaries of vehicle and battery technology for decades. Their pioneering work will produce batteries that last longer, charge faster, and that can be recycled safely and easily. IBEW is leading the effort to train the next-generation of skilled workers to build and install new electric infrastructure, like charging stations. I will continue to support robust, sustained funding for electric vehicle infrastructure and the innovation that drives our economy forward. We are stepping into the economy of the future, and I want Illinois to lead the way," he said. 

The American Jobs Plan also calls for the electrification of 20% of school buses and increase of electric vehicles in the federal fleet. 

“Building a clean energy economy and addressing the climate crisis is a top priority of the Biden Administration. As we pursue aggressive reductions in emissions nationwide, advancements in battery storage and EV infrastructure will be critical to our efforts to electrify the transportation sector,” said Acting Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Assistant Secretary Kelly Speakes-Backman in a statement. “The U.S. Department of Energy is committed to pushing the frontiers of science and engineering with our national laboratories, catalyzing clean energy jobs through innovations, and ensuring environmental justice and inclusion of disadvantaged communities.”

