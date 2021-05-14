Durbin points to Rivian growth

“Scientists and engineers at Argonne have pushed the boundaries of vehicle and battery technology for decades. Their pioneering work will produce batteries that last longer, charge faster, and that can be recycled safely and easily. IBEW is leading the effort to train the next-generation of skilled workers to build and install new electric infrastructure, like charging stations. I will continue to support robust, sustained funding for electric vehicle infrastructure and the innovation that drives our economy forward. We are stepping into the economy of the future, and I want Illinois to lead the way," he said.