Durkin calls for 4% cuts to Illinois budget after tax amendment fails

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said Thursday that the Pritzker administration should start with 4% across the board cuts to the state budget following the failure of the graduated income tax amendment.

After that, Durkin said Republican lawmakers are willing to negotiate with the administration to identify further cuts that can be made.

Gov. JB Pritzker said Wednesday that he plans to meet with legislative leaders to plan a way forward with the budget following the defeat of the amendment. He warned that "deep and painful cuts" are in the offing because the amendment failed.

If it had been approved, the graduated tax amendment would have generated an estimate $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion in new revenue for the state. About half of that amount would have been available during the remainder of this fiscal year.

"I think we have to start with what the governor proposed earlier in the year which was a 4% cut across the agencies," Durkin said.

He said that will save an estimated $1.2 billion.

"That was the governor's recommendation at the beginning before we had COVID devastate our economy," Durkin said. "Four is a good place to start."