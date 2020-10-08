Durkin calls on Democrats to demand Madigan answer questions or resign

Madigan himself has not been charged in the bribery scheme and he has denied any wrongdoing. On Friday, Sept. 25, he issued a letter saying he would not testify before the investigating committee, again asserting that all he did was recommend some people for jobs at the company.

Days later, on Sept. 30, Pritzker said during a virtual news conference that he thought Madigan should testify.

“I strongly believe that the speaker should take any opportunity, and this is one, to present answers to the questions that I think all of us have,” Pritzker said.

The governor’s spokesperson later issued a statement saying, “As the Governor has said, he strongly believes the Speaker should answer questions and that any opportunity to answer questions is one the Speaker should take. That being said, there is a legislative process underway and as a co-equal branch of government, members of the General Assembly have used this process before and they are capable of managing it on their own.”

In addition to delaying any further hearings until after the election, Republicans have also complained that Welch is stalling the process by requesting what they call a “data dump” from ComEd, including records of all communications between the company and state officials – including former governors – over the past 10 years.